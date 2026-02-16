Montgomery helps Dayton secure 70-59 victory over Davidson

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Deshayne Montgomery had 13 points in Dayton’s 70-59 victory over Davidson on Sunday.

Montgomery shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the 3-point arc for the Flyers (16-9, 7-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Amael L’Etang scored 12 points and Jaiun Simon added 11.

Parker Friedrichsen finished with 21 points to pace the Wildcats (15-10, 6-6). Josh Scovens added 15 points, three steals and two blocks. Roberts Blums scored nine.

Dayton took the lead for good with 13:31 to go in the first half. The score was 34-26 at halftime, with L’Etang racking up nine points. Bryce Heard scored all 10 of his points after intermission to help the Flyers prevail.

Up next

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Dayton visits George Mason and Davidson hosts Richmond.

