Bacchus, de Kovachich help North Alabama defeat Eastern Kentucky 84-78 in OT

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Donte Bacchus had 21 points and Kevin de Kovachich scored five of his 18 in overtime to help North Alabama defeat Eastern Kentucky 84-78 on Sunday.

MJ Williams made two free throws with two seconds left in regulation to pull Eastern Kentucky even at 71-all and force the extra period. Cortez Graham-Howard hit a jumper to give North Alabama a 77-76 lead and the Lions stayed in front over the final 2:05 of OT.

Bacchus made 12 of 20 free throws and grabbed nine rebounds for the Lions (8-17, 3-11 Atlantic Sun Conference). De Kovachich added seven rebounds and five assists. Corneilous Williams shot 8 of 11 from the floor to finish with 16 points, while adding 15 rebounds.

Jalen Cooper finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Colonels (9-18, 5-9). Eastern Kentucky also got 15 points and four assists from Williams. Montavious Myrick finished with 14 points.

By The Associated Press