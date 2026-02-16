Skip to main content
Bacchus, de Kovachich help North Alabama defeat Eastern Kentucky 84-78 in OT

By AP News

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Donte Bacchus had 21 points and Kevin de Kovachich scored five of his 18 in overtime to help North Alabama defeat Eastern Kentucky 84-78 on Sunday.

MJ Williams made two free throws with two seconds left in regulation to pull Eastern Kentucky even at 71-all and force the extra period. Cortez Graham-Howard hit a jumper to give North Alabama a 77-76 lead and the Lions stayed in front over the final 2:05 of OT.

Bacchus made 12 of 20 free throws and grabbed nine rebounds for the Lions (8-17, 3-11 Atlantic Sun Conference). De Kovachich added seven rebounds and five assists. Corneilous Williams shot 8 of 11 from the floor to finish with 16 points, while adding 15 rebounds.

Jalen Cooper finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Colonels (9-18, 5-9). Eastern Kentucky also got 15 points and four assists from Williams. Montavious Myrick finished with 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

