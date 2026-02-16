Skip to main content
Masic, Fuchs guide San Francisco to 92-79 victory over San Diego

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Vukasin Masic had 22 points, David Fuchs added 21 points and 13 rebounds and San Francisco beat San Diego 92-79 on Sunday.

Masic shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Dons (15-13, 7-8 West Coast Conference). Guillermo Diaz Graham shot 4 of 4 from the field and 8 for 9 from the foul line to finish with 17 points.

Toneari Lane and Dominique Ford both finished with 16 points for the Toreros (11-17, 5-10). Adrian McIntyre had 14 points.

Legend Smiley scored eight points in the first half and San Francisco went into the break trailing 41-36. Fuchs scored the final six points for San Francisco to finish off the 13-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

