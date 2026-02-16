Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
55.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Staton-McCray helps Seton Hall deal Butler sixth straight loss, 63-56

By AP News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A.J. Staton-McCray’s 19 points helped Seton Hall defeat Butler 63-56 on Sunday, handing the Bulldogs their sixth straight loss.

Staton-McCray also snagged five rebounds for the Pirates (18-8, 8-7 Big East Conference). Mike Williams III totaled 10 points and three steals.

Michael Ajayi finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-13, 4-11). Butler also got nine points and seven rebounds from Yohan Traore.

Staton-McCray scored 15 points in the second half to help Seton Hall overcome a 24-23 deficit at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.