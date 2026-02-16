Skip to main content
McClain, Ray rally Monmouth to 72-71 victory over Towson

By AP News

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Kavion McClain scored 17 points and Justin Ray hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 28 seconds remaining to rally Monmouth to a 72-71 victory over Towson on Sunday.

McClain added five assists for the Hawks (14-12, 8-5 Coastal Athletic Association). Ray scored 15 points and Jason Rivera-Torres added 10.

Dylan Williamson led the Tigers (14-13, 6-8) with 27 points. Tyler Tejada scored 16 and Jack Doumbia finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Rivera-Torres put up 10 points in the first half for Monmouth, who led 33-31 at halftime. McClain scored 12 points in the second half to help wrap up the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

