Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
55.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Christofilis scores 16 off the bench, Seattle U takes down Oregon State 60-50

By AP News

SEATTLE (AP) — John Christofilis’ 16 points off the bench led Seattle University to a 60-50 victory over Oregon State on Sunday.

Christofilis went 6 of 10 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Redhawks (16-11, 5-9 West Coast Conference). Will Heimbrodt totaled 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Jojo Murphy added 11 points.

Matija Samar led the way for the Beavers (14-14, 7-8) with 14 points. Jorge Diaz Graham added 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Seattle U took the lead with 15:53 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Christofilis led the team with 13 points in the first half to help put them ahead 36-18 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.