Hunt scores 15 as East Texas A&M defeats SE Louisiana 70-53

By AP News

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Gianni Hunt had 15 points in East Texas A&M’s 70-53 win over SE Louisiana on Monday.

Hunt added six rebounds and six assists for the Lions (11-17, 6-12 Southland Conference). Ronnie Harrison Jr. scored 14 points while going 6 of 11 from the field, and added seven rebounds. Damian Garcia went 6 of 10 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Jalen Forrest led the Lions (8-19, 5-13) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and two steals. Jeremy Elyzee added 11 points for SE Louisiana. Isaiah Gaines grabbed 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

