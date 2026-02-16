Hunt scores 15 as East Texas A&M defeats SE Louisiana 70-53

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Gianni Hunt had 15 points in East Texas A&M’s 70-53 win over SE Louisiana on Monday.

Hunt added six rebounds and six assists for the Lions (11-17, 6-12 Southland Conference). Ronnie Harrison Jr. scored 14 points while going 6 of 11 from the field, and added seven rebounds. Damian Garcia went 6 of 10 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Jalen Forrest led the Lions (8-19, 5-13) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and two steals. Jeremy Elyzee added 11 points for SE Louisiana. Isaiah Gaines grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press