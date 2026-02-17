Williams, Hall help Coppin State hold off South Carolina State 59-57

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Hussain Williams and Demariontay Hall both scored 12 points to help Coppin State hold off South Carolina State 59-57 on Monday.

Williams also grabbed five rebounds for the Eagles (6-21, 4-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Hall made 5 of 7 shots from the field and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line. Jamari Piercy shot 3 of 4 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points. Piercy sank two foul shots with 13 seconds left for a two-possession lead.

Obie Bronston Jr. led the way for the Bulldogs (6-18, 4-4) with 11 points and two steals. James Morrow added 10 points and five assists, while Noah Treadwell scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press