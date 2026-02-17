Skip to main content
Williams, Hall help Coppin State hold off South Carolina State 59-57

By AP News

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Hussain Williams and Demariontay Hall both scored 12 points to help Coppin State hold off South Carolina State 59-57 on Monday.

Williams also grabbed five rebounds for the Eagles (6-21, 4-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Hall made 5 of 7 shots from the field and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line. Jamari Piercy shot 3 of 4 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points. Piercy sank two foul shots with 13 seconds left for a two-possession lead.

Obie Bronston Jr. led the way for the Bulldogs (6-18, 4-4) with 11 points and two steals. James Morrow added 10 points and five assists, while Noah Treadwell scored nine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

