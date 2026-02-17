Battle scores 27 to lead Old Dominion to 83-72 victory over Louisiana

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jordan Battle scored 27 points as Old Dominion beat Louisiana 83-72 on Monday.

Battle shot 7 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Monarchs (10-18, 6-9 Sun Belt Conference). Ketron Shaw totaled 16 points and five assists. Caelum Swanton-Rodger scored 15 on 7-for-10 shooting.

Jaxon Olvera led the way for the Ragin’ Cajuns (9-18, 6-8) with 23 points. Dorian Finister added 17 points and De’Vion Lavergne contributed 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press