Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
38.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Abdullah scores 26 to guide Boston University past Colgate 85-58

By AP News

BOSTON (AP) — Azmar Abdullah had 26 points in Boston University’s 85-58 victory over Colgate on Monday.

Abdullah also had eight rebounds for the Terriers (13-15, 8-7 Patriot League). Sam Hughes scored 16 on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range. Michael McNair made 6 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers and scored 15.

Ben Tweedy finished with 13 points for the Raiders (16-12, 10-5). Kyle Carlesimo added 12 points and Jalen Cox scored 10.

Boston University took the lead for good with 19:39 remaining in the first half. The score was 36-23 at halftime, with Abdullah racking up 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.