Abdullah scores 26 to guide Boston University past Colgate 85-58

BOSTON (AP) — Azmar Abdullah had 26 points in Boston University’s 85-58 victory over Colgate on Monday.

Abdullah also had eight rebounds for the Terriers (13-15, 8-7 Patriot League). Sam Hughes scored 16 on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range. Michael McNair made 6 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers and scored 15.

Ben Tweedy finished with 13 points for the Raiders (16-12, 10-5). Kyle Carlesimo added 12 points and Jalen Cox scored 10.

Boston University took the lead for good with 19:39 remaining in the first half. The score was 36-23 at halftime, with Abdullah racking up 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press