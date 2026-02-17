Fuller, Davis propel Long Island University to 83-65 victory over Wagner

NEW YORK (AP) — Jamal Fuller had 20 points, Malachi Davis scored 19 and Long Island University defeated Wagner 83-65 on Monday night.

Fuller went 8 of 11 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Sharks (18-9, 12-2 Northeast Conference). Davis made 7 of 14 shots with four 3-pointers, adding four steals. Greg Gordon scored 13 on 6-for-7 shooting from the floor.

Bryan Akanmu finished with 10 points and six rebounds for the Seahawks (9-16, 4-10). Binael Basil added nine points and six rebounds. Travis Gray also scored nine.

