Fricks scores 27 as Marshall tops South Alabama 84-80

By AP News

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Wyatt Fricks scored 27 points and Marshall beat South Alabama 84-80 on Monday night.

Fricks also had seven rebounds and blocked five shots for the Thundering Herd (17-10, 9-5 Sun Belt Conference). Jalen Speer totaled 18 points on 6-for-12 shooting from 3-point range, adding eight rebounds and seven assists. Wilson Dubinsky scored 12 on 4-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc.

Chaze Harris led the way for the Jaguars (19-8, 9-5) with 28 points and eight assists. Adam Olsen added 21 points. Stephen Williams posted a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

