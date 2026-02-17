Taylor, Harris both score 17 to help Howard cruise past Delaware State 91-59

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Cedric Taylor III and Bryce Harris scored 17 points apiece to help Howard beat Delaware State 91-59 on Monday night.

Taylor added five rebounds for the Bison (17-10, 7-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Harris made 4 of 5 shots from the field, 9 of 12 from the free-throw line and also had five rebounds. Cam Gillus had 13 points.

Dean Shepherd and Miles Webb led the way for the Hornets (6-19, 1-9) with 10 points each. Shepherd added three steals. Jalen St. Clair scored nine.

