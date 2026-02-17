Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
39.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Ellis, McComb help Norfolk State defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 70-66

By AP News

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Devon Ellis and Anthony McComb III both scored 17 points to help Norfolk State defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 70-66 on Monday night.

Ellis added six rebounds for the Spartans (13-14, 6-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). McComb shot 3 for 6 from 3-point range. Dian Wright-Forde hit two 3-pointers and scored 10.

Zion Obanla and Dorion Staples scored 19 apiece to pace the Hawks (8-19, 4-6), who have lost six in a row. Obanla added nine rebounds. Jaden Cooper pitched in with 12 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.