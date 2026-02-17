Ellis, McComb help Norfolk State defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 70-66

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Devon Ellis and Anthony McComb III both scored 17 points to help Norfolk State defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 70-66 on Monday night.

Ellis added six rebounds for the Spartans (13-14, 6-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). McComb shot 3 for 6 from 3-point range. Dian Wright-Forde hit two 3-pointers and scored 10.

Zion Obanla and Dorion Staples scored 19 apiece to pace the Hawks (8-19, 4-6), who have lost six in a row. Obanla added nine rebounds. Jaden Cooper pitched in with 12 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press