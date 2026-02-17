Alabama State hands Mississippi Valley State 24th straight loss, 92-55

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Jerquarius Stanback totaled 13 points and 10 rebounds to help Alabama State beat Mississippi Valley State 92-55 on Monday night, extending the Delta Devils’ losing streak to 24.

Asjon Anderson also scored 13 and added six assists for the Hornets (9-17, 6-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). R’Chaun King shot 3 of 3 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line, also scoring 13.

Michael James led the Delta Devils (1-25, 0-12) with 26 points. Daniel Mayfield scored 13 and X’Zaevion Barnett tallied nine points and three steals.

