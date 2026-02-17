Ruffin scores 28 as Jackson State knocks off Bethune-Cookman 91-86

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Daeshun Ruffin scored 28 points and Jackson State beat Bethune-Cookman 91-86 on Monday night.

Ruffin also had six assists and four steals for the Tigers (9-17, 8-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jayme Mitchell totaled 21 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Dorian McMillian had 20 points, sinking 6 of 7 shots from 3-point range.

Daniel Rouzan had 25 points and 13 rebounds and Jakobi Heady scored 25 with 10 rebounds to pace the Wildcats (13-13, 10-3). Arterio Morris added 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press