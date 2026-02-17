Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
38.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Benson guides New Orleans to 78-64 victory over Incarnate Word

By AP News

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Coleton Benson’s 18 points helped New Orleans defeat Incarnate Word 78-64 on Monday night.

Benson shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Privateers (13-15, 10-8 Southland Conference). Jakevion Buckley hit three 3-pointers and scored 16, adding four steals. TJ Cope scored 12.

Davion Bailey led the Cardinals (10-17, 5-13) with 19 points, two steals and two blocks. Tahj Staveskie added 16 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.