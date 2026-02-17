Pratt scores 21 to propel Stony Brook to 72-69 victory over Drexel

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Erik Pratt led Stony Brook with 21 points and sealed the victory with a layup with 30 seconds left as the Seawolves knocked off Drexel 72-69 on Monday night.

Pratt also contributed eight rebounds and five assists for the Seawolves (16-11, 8-6 Coastal Athletic Association). Richard Goods added 17 points, five rebounds and three steals. Andrej Shoshkikj hit two 3-pointers and scored 14.

Shane Blakeney led the way for the Dragons (13-14, 7-7) with 19 points and four assists. Kevon Vanderhorst added 14 points and Victor Panov pitched in with nine points and seven rebounds.

Pratt put up 10 points in the first half for the Seawolves, who led 36-35 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press