Mara posts double-double to lead Houston Christian to 72-68 victory over Nicholls

HOUSTON (AP) — Mambourou Mara had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead Houston Christian to a 72-68 victory over Nicholls on Monday night.

Mara also blocked three shots for the Huskies (10-17, 6-12 Southland Conference). Demarco Bethea added 15 points and six rebounds. Kylin Green shot 1 of 8 from the field and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Trae English led the way for the Colonels (11-16, 10-8) with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists. Jaylen Searles added 14 points. Jalik Dunkley had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

By The Associated Press