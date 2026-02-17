Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
40.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Mara posts double-double to lead Houston Christian to 72-68 victory over Nicholls

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Mambourou Mara had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead Houston Christian to a 72-68 victory over Nicholls on Monday night.

Mara also blocked three shots for the Huskies (10-17, 6-12 Southland Conference). Demarco Bethea added 15 points and six rebounds. Kylin Green shot 1 of 8 from the field and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Trae English led the way for the Colonels (11-16, 10-8) with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists. Jaylen Searles added 14 points. Jalik Dunkley had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.