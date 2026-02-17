Skip to main content
Wysinger, Mortle rally Texas Southern to 74-73 victory over Southern

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Jaylen Wysinger scored 28 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws with two seconds left, and Zytarious Mortle posted a double-double to rally Texas Southern to a 74-73 victory over Southern on Monday night.

Wysinger made a layup with 23 seconds remaining to get Texas Southern within a point before hitting the winning foul shots.

Wysinger added seven rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (9-15, 7-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Mortle totaled 25 points and 11 rebounds.

AJ Barnes led the Jaguars (12-14, 8-5) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Terrance Dixon Jr. contributed 15 points and six rebounds, while Fazl Oshodi scored 13.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

