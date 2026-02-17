Sanders scores 17 to help Florida A&M beat Alcorn State 86-78

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Jaquan Sanders had 17 points to guide Florida A&M to an 86-78 victory over Alcorn State on Monday night.

Sanders also had eight assists for the Rattlers (10-14, 7-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kaleb Washington totaled 15 points and six rebounds. Tyler Shirley finished 5 of 11 from the field and scored 13.

Jameel Morris led the way for the Braves (6-19, 5-8) with 15 points and seven assists. Nick Woodard added 14 points and seven rebounds, while Shane Lancaster scored 13.

By The Associated Press