Dozier, Davis spark Alabama A&M to 82-70 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

By AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kintavious Dozier totaled 20 points and 10 rebounds, Koron Davis also scored 20 and Alabama A&M defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82-70 on Monday night.

James Graham shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the free-throw line to add 17 points for the Bulldogs (15-11, 8-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Alex Mirhosseini led the Golden Lions (11-15, 8-5) with 26 points and two steals. Jaquan Scott added 21 points and seven rebounds, while Milhan Charles finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

