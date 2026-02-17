Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
40.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Douglas, Mizell rally Tarleton State past Abilene Christian 65-62 in OT

By AP News

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kade Douglas had 24 points and Jordan Mizell had a three-point play with eight seconds left in overtime to rally Tarleton State to 65-62 victory over Abilene Christian on Monday night.

Douglas shot 8 of 16 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Texans (13-13, 4-9 Western Athletic Conference). Mizell scored 18, shooting 6 of 9 from the floor and 6 of 8 from the foul line, adding four steals.

Bradyn Hubbard finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Wildcats (12-14, 4-9). Chilaydrien Newton scored 14 and Rich Smith pitched in with 12 points and three steals.

Hubbard made two free throws with four seconds left in regulation to tie it 58-all and force OT.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.