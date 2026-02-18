Skip to main content
Sumler scores 27 as Charleston Southern takes down Gardner-Webb 75-66

By AP News

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A’lahn Sumler had 27 points in Charleston Southern’s 75-66 win against Gardner-Webb on Tuesday.

Sumler also had seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (13-15, 4-9 Big South Conference). Trent Coleman shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 12 points.

Jamias Ferere and Jacob Hudson led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-25, 1-12) in scoring, finishing with 15 points apiece. Jacob Hogarth finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs prolonged their losing streak to six in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

