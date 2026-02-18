Skip to main content
Cobb’s 23 help Northern Illinois take down Buffalo 72-70

By AP News

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Gianni Cobb had 23 points in Northern Illinois’ 72-70 victory over Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Dylan Ducommun put Northern Illinois ahead 71-63 with 2:32 remaining on a 3-pointer.

Cobb shot 7 for 14 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Huskies (9-16, 4-9 Mid-American Conference). Ducommun scored 14 points while going 4 of 14 (4 for 11 from 3-point range), and he added 10 assists. Taj Walters shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Angelo Brizzi led the way for the Bulls (15-11, 5-8) with 25 points and six rebounds. Buffalo also got 24 points from Ryan Sabol.

Cobb scored 10 points in the first half and Northern Illinois went into halftime trailing 35-29. Northern Illinois used an 8-0 second-half run to take the lead at 37-35 with 17:25 left in the half. Cobb scored 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

