Lewis, Villanova defeat Xavier 92-89 in OT

By AP News

CINCINNATI (AP) — Acaden Lewis scored 21 points, including five in the overtime, as Villanova knocked off Xavier 92-89 on Tuesday night.

Lewis also contributed seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals for the Wildcats (21-5, 12-3 Big East Conference). Tyler Perkins scored 17 points while going 6 of 15 from the floor and 4 for 5 from the line. Bryce Lindsay shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Wildcats picked up their sixth straight victory.

Tre Carroll finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Musketeers (13-13, 5-10). Xavier also got 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks from Jovan Milicevic. Malik Moore also had 15 points and seven assists.

Villanova entered halftime up 43-42. Lewis paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Carroll tied it at 81-all at the end of regulation.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

