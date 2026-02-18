Cotie McMahon scores career-high 39, leads No. 17 Ole Miss women over No. 21 Tennessee 94-81

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored a career-high 39 points to surpass 2,000 for her career and No. 17 Mississippi beat No. 21 Tennessee 94-81 on Tuesday night.

Ole Miss (21-6, 8-4 Southeastern Conference) never trailed and held a double-digit lead for the entire second half. McMahon’s jumper gave the Rebels a 25-point lead with 1:51 left in the third quarter.

McMahon shot 12 of 22 from the floor and 14 of 18 from the free-throw line to go with five assists and 10 rebounds for her fifth double-double this season. She surpassed her previous career-best 33 points on a 3-pointer with 2:12 remaining.

McMahon has 2,038 career points, is the fourth player in program history to surpass 2,000 and the first since Angel Baker (2022-23).

Latasha Lattimore recorded her fourth consecutive double-double and sixth this season, finishing with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Rebels. Christeen Iwuala chipped in with 16 points and Tianna Thompson scored 12.

Talaysia Cooper scored a season-best 30 points on 12-of-26 shooting to lead Tennessee (16-8, 8-4). Lauren Hurst added 16 points off the bench.

McMahon had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the first half to help Ole Miss build a 44-33 halftime advantage. Iwuala scored 12 first-half points for the Rebels. Cooper scored nine points to pace the Lady Vols.

The matchup was rescheduled from Jan. 26 due to winter weather. The Lady Vols entered having won nine of the last 10 games in the series.

Up next

Tennessee hosts Texas A&M on Thursday.

Ole Miss is home against No. 7 LSU on Thursday.

