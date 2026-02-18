Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
36.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Akron earns 90-73 victory against Western Michigan

By AP News

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Tavari Johnson scored 17 points as Akron beat Western Michigan 90-73 on Tuesday.

Johnson had six assists for the Zips (21-5, 12-1 Mid-American Conference). Evan Mahaffey scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field, and added five rebounds. Shammah Scott shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Justice Williams finished with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Broncos (9-17, 3-10). Western Michigan also got 13 points from Trey Lewis. Brady Swartz also had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Akron took the lead with 16:40 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Johnson led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 53-34 at the break. Akron was outscored by Western Michigan in the second half by two points, with Mahaffey scoring a team-high eight points after intermission.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.