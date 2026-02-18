Skip to main content
Eastern Michigan defeats Central Michigan 66-54

By AP News

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Gregory Lawson II scored 17 points as Eastern Michigan beat Central Michigan 66-54 on Tuesday night.

Lawson went 6 of 12 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Eagles (10-17, 4-10 Mid-American Conference). Godslove Nwabude added 16 points while going 7 of 8 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Mohammad Habhab had 11 points and finished 5 of 9 from the floor.

The Eagles ended an eight-game losing streak with the win.

Tamario Adley finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Chippewas (8-18, 4-9). Central Michigan also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Nathan Claerbaut.

Eastern Michigan took the lead for good with 17:55 left in the first half. The score was 35-27 at halftime, with Lawson racking up 10 points. Eastern Michigan extended its lead to 49-30 during the second half, fueled by a 12-0 scoring run. Addison Patterson scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

