Burks, UCF start fast in 82-71 win over TCU to end Knights’ three-game losing streak

By AP News

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Burks scored 16 of his 23 points before halftime and Themus Fulks scored 14 points and UCF ended a pair of streaks on Tuesday night by beating TCU 82-71.

UCF (18-7, 7-6 Big 12) stopped its three-game losing streak while ending TCU’s (16-10, 6-7) three-game winning streak.

Reserve George Beale Jr. added 11 points for UCF.

The Knights built a 9-2 lead and never trailed en route to a 58%-shooting effort (15 of 26) before the break. UCF shot 49% (28 of 57) overall.

Micah Robinson scored 20 points, David Punch 14, Xavier Edmonds 12 and Jayden Pierre and reserve Tanner Toolson 10 each for the Horned Frogs.

Toolson’s 3-pointer with 14:37 left before halftime brought TCU within 11-10. Burks countered with his own 3 and Punch followed with a shot in the lane and TCU would never get closer.

UCF went on a 10-2 run to extend the lead to 24-14 with 10:27 before halftime and stayed ahead by double digits with the exception of two seconds late in the second half.

TCU went on a 9-0 run cutting the Knights’ 19-point lead to 10, but a Fulks floater pushed the lead to 67-55 with 6:04 left. TCU used a 14-3 run to draw within 78-69 with 59 seconds left before Fulks made two free throws with 57 seconds to go.

Up Next

TCU: Hosts West Virginia on Saturday.

UCF: Travels to face Utah on Saturday.

___

