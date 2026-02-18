Skip to main content
Ward scores 15 off the bench, VCU downs George Washington 89-75

By AP News

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyrell Ward scored 15 points off of the bench to help lead VCU over George Washington 89-75 on Tuesday night.

Ward shot 7 for 11 from the field for the Rams (21-6, 12-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Nyk Lewis scored 14 points while going 3 of 7 from the floor and 5 for 6 from the line. Brandon Jennings shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

It was the 10th straight victory for the Rams.

Luke Hunger led the way for the Revolutionaries (15-12, 6-8) with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Dinkins added 16 points for George Washington. Tyrone Marshall finished with 14 points and two steals.

VCU carried a slim two-point lead into halftime, as Jennings led the way with 11 points. VCU took the lead for the final time on Michael Belle’s 3-pointer with 9:04 left.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

