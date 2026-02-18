New Mexico defeats Air Force 98-61

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Antonio Chol scored 20 points as New Mexico beat Air Force 98-61 on Tuesday.

Chol added five rebounds for the Lobos (20-6, 11-4 Mountain West Conference). Jake Hall scored 16 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line, and added five rebounds. Deyton Albury shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding nine rebounds and six assists.

Kam Sanders finished with 13 points and two steals for the Falcons (3-23, 0-15). Air Force also got 10 points from Lucas Hobin. Kolby Gilles finished with nine points. The loss was the Falcons’ 19th straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press