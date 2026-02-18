Skip to main content
New Mexico defeats Air Force 98-61

By AP News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Antonio Chol scored 20 points as New Mexico beat Air Force 98-61 on Tuesday.

Chol added five rebounds for the Lobos (20-6, 11-4 Mountain West Conference). Jake Hall scored 16 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line, and added five rebounds. Deyton Albury shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding nine rebounds and six assists.

Kam Sanders finished with 13 points and two steals for the Falcons (3-23, 0-15). Air Force also got 10 points from Lucas Hobin. Kolby Gilles finished with nine points. The loss was the Falcons’ 19th straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

