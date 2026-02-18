Asuma, Grove lift Minnesota to 1st Big Ten road win since last month downing Oregon 61-44

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Isaac Asuma scored 15 points and Grayson Grove scored 13 points and Minnesota ended its five-game Big Ten Conference road losing streak by beating Oregon 61-44 on Tuesday night.

Cade Tyson scored 12 points and Bobby Durkin 11 for Minnesota (12-14, 5-10) which last won on the road in conference on Jan. 3 when the Golden Gophers beat Northwestern, 84-78.

The Ducks now have lost 11 of 12.

Nate Bittle scored 15 points and Kwame Evans Jr. 13 for Oregon (9-17, 2-13) which scored a season-low point total shooting 38% (20 of 53) and 10% (2 of 20) from 3-point range. Evans went 2-for-2 shooting from the foul line, the only trip the Ducks made to the line the entire game.

Minnesota led 22-17 at halftime and began distancing itself in the second half. Oregon used a 9-0 run to turn a 29-21 deficit with 17:33 remaining into a one-point lead on a 3-pointer by Evans four minutes later.

Grove responded with a dunk, Asuma converted a layup and Durkin made a 3 and Minnesota never trailed again. The Golden Gophers outscored Oregon 22-6 and turned a 39-36 advantage into a 61-42 lead with 1:29 remaining.

Minnesota leads the all-time series, 8-3.

Up next

Minnesota: Hosts Rutgers on Saturday.

Oregon: Travels to Los Angeles to face USC on Saturday.

