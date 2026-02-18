Garland scores 29, San Jose State takes down Nevada 87-71

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Colby Garland’s 29 points helped San Jose State defeat Nevada 87-71 on Tuesday.

Garland added nine assists and three steals for the Spartans (7-19, 2-13 Mountain West Conference). Adrian Myers scored 21 points and added 13 rebounds. Sadraque NgaNga went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points. The Spartans snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Corey Camper Jr. led the Wolf Pack (17-9, 9-6) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, four assists and three steals. Nevada also got 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals from Elijah Price. Vaughn Weems finished with 11 points and three steals.

San Jose State took the lead with 19:18 left in the first half and did not trail again. Myers led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 47-32 at the break.

Garland scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press