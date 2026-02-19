Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
38.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Holmes scores 22, Wofford downs VMI 82-76

By AP News

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kahmare Holmes’ 22 points helped Wofford defeat VMI 82-76 on Wednesday.

Holmes added nine rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Terriers (18-10, 10-5 Southern Conference). Nils Machowski scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 11 (3 of 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Brendan Rigsbee had 15 points and shot 4 of 5 (2 of 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Tan Yildizoglu finished with 25 points, seven assists and three steals for the Keydets (6-22, 1-14). VMI also got 20 points, 10 rebounds and three steals from TJ Johnson. Linus Holmstrom finished with 11 points. The Keydets have now lost 13 straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.