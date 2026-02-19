Skip to main content
Pettigrew’s 22 help Valparaiso down Bradley 79-72

By AP News

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — JT Pettigrew’s 22 points helped Valparaiso defeat Bradley 79-72 on Wednesday night.

Pettigrew also added five rebounds for the Beacons (15-13, 9-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Rakim Chaney scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added five rebounds and five assists. Brody Whitaker finished with 12 points.

Alex Huibregtse led the Braves (18-10, 11-6) with 22 points. Bradley also got 14 points from Jaquan Johnson. AJ Smith finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

It was tied 35-all at the break. Pettigrew’s jump shot with 17:59 left in the second half gave Valparaiso the lead for good at 40-38.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

