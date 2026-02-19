Walker’s 20 lead Sam Houston past Middle Tennessee 78-70

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jacob Walker scored 20 points as Sam Houston beat Middle Tennessee 78-70 on Wednesday.

Walker shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Bearkats (18-8, 10-5 Conference USA). Veljko Ilic added 15 points while shooting 7 of 18 from the field while they also had nine rebounds and five assists. Po’Boigh King had 12 points and shot 3 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Torey Alston led the Blue Raiders (12-14, 6-9) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and six rebounds. Chris Loofe added 15 points and seven rebounds for Middle Tennessee. Alec Oglesby finished with 12 points.

Sam Houston took the lead for good with 12:06 to go in the first half. The score was 44-32 at halftime, with Walker racking up 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press