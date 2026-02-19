Collins scores 16 as American knocks off Bucknell 75-57

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Madden Collins helped lead American over Bucknell on Wednesday night with 16 points off of the bench in a 75-57 victory.

Collins finished 7 of 14 from the field for the Eagles (15-13, 8-7 Patriot League). Matt Mayock scored 10 points and added five rebounds. Kade Sebastian also scored 10 points.

Amon Dorries led the way for the Bison (8-20, 5-10) with 21 points. Achile Spadone added 18 points and seven rebounds for Bucknell. Pat Curtin finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

American took the lead with 5:53 left in the first half and did not trail again. Collins scored eight points in the first half to help put the Eagles up 36-30 at the break. American pulled away with a 12-2 run in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press