Queens defeats North Alabama 85-78

By AP News

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Yoav Berman had 16 points in Queens’ 85-78 victory against North Alabama on Wednesday night.

Berman went 6 of 11 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Royals (16-12, 11-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Maban Jabriel scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Carson Schwieger shot 3 for 4 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Kevin de Kovachich led the Lions (8-18, 3-12) with 23 points. Corneilous Williams added 20 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for North Alabama. Dallas Howell finished with 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

