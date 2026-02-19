Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
37.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Wells scores 29, Northern Kentucky knocks off Purdue Fort Wayne 87-71

By AP News

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — LJ Wells’ 29 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 87-71 on Wednesday.

Wells also contributed five assists and three steals for the Norse (17-11, 9-8 Horizon League). Dan Gherezgher Jr. shot 5 for 14, including 2 for 9 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Donovan Oday had 12 points and shot 4 for 12 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

DeAndre Craig led the Mastodons (15-13, 9-8) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Corey Hadnot II added 20 points for Purdue Fort Wayne. Mikale Stevenson finished with six points, six rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.