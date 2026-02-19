Williams, Wichita State knock off East Carolina 92-89 in OT

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — TJ Williams scored 27 points, including the game-winning layup with 22 seconds remaining in double overtime, to lead Wichita State over East Carolina 92-89 on Wednesday.

Williams added eight rebounds for the Shockers (17-10, 9-5 American Athletic Conference). Kenyon Giles scored 24 points and added five rebounds. Karon Boyd shot 5 of 15 from the field to finish with 13 points, to go with eight rebounds.

Jordan Riley led the Pirates (9-17, 4-9) in scoring, finishing with 40 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. East Carolina also got 16 points and three blocks from Giovanni Emejuru. Demitri Gardner had 14 points.

Giles put up 11 points in the first half for Wichita State, who led 37-33 at halftime. Wichita State was outscored by four points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 69-69. Williams paced Wichita State with seven points in double overtime, including the game-winner.

