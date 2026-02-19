Tulsa beats Charlotte 79-74

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Miles Barnstable’s 25 points helped Tulsa defeat Charlotte 79-74 on Wednesday night.

Tylen Riley’s free throw with 1:19 left gave Tulsa the lead for good at 73-72.

Barnstable also added five rebounds and four steals for the Golden Hurricane (21-6, 9-5 American Athletic Conference). Ade Popoola scored 18 points while shooting 5 for 12 (5 for 11 from 3-point range). Riley finished with 15 points and seven assists.

Dezayne Mingo led the way for the 49ers (13-13, 7-6) with 19 points and nine assists. Anton Bonke and Damoni Harrison finished with 17 points apiece.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press