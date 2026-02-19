Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
37.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Tulsa beats Charlotte 79-74

By AP News

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Miles Barnstable’s 25 points helped Tulsa defeat Charlotte 79-74 on Wednesday night.

Tylen Riley’s free throw with 1:19 left gave Tulsa the lead for good at 73-72.

Barnstable also added five rebounds and four steals for the Golden Hurricane (21-6, 9-5 American Athletic Conference). Ade Popoola scored 18 points while shooting 5 for 12 (5 for 11 from 3-point range). Riley finished with 15 points and seven assists.

Dezayne Mingo led the way for the 49ers (13-13, 7-6) with 19 points and nine assists. Anton Bonke and Damoni Harrison finished with 17 points apiece.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.