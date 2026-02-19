North Dakota State earns 74-66 victory over South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Damari Wheeler-Thomas’ 23 points helped North Dakota State defeat South Dakota State 74-66 on Wednesday.

Wheeler-Thomas shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 11 from the line for the Bison (22-6, 12-1 Summit League). Noah Feddersen shot 6 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to add 19 points. Markhi Strickland had seven points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Damon Wilkinson finished with 18 points and eight rebounds for the Jackrabbits (12-16, 5-8). South Dakota State also got 18 points from Matthew Mors. Luke Haertle also had eight points and four assists.

By The Associated Press