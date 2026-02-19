Mayo scores 22 as Southern Illinois takes down Drake 66-61

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Damien Mayo Jr. had 22 points in Southern Illinois’ 66-61 win over Drake on Wednesday to hand the Bulldogs their seventh-straight defeat.

Mayo went 8 of 10 from the field (5 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Salukis (13-15, 7-10 Missouri Valley Conference). Quel’Ron House scored 15 points while shooting 3 for 14 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 12 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds and five assists. Drew Steffe went 5 of 10 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Jalen Quinn led the Bulldogs (12-17, 6-12) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Drake also got seven points from Eli Shetlar. Jaehshon.

Mayo scored 12 points in the first half and Southern Illinois went into halftime trailing 36-31. Southern Illinois pulled off the victory after a 10-0 second-half run erased a four-point deficit and gave them the lead at 50-44 with 11:54 remaining in the half. House scored 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press