Johnson scores 20 as South Carolina State defeats North Carolina Central 85-72

By AP News

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jayden Johnson had 20 points in South Carolina State’s 85-72 win over North Carolina Central on Wednesday.

Johnson added six assists for the Bulldogs (7-18, 5-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Chris Parker scored 18 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added seven rebounds. James Morrow and Owen Bronston Jr. added 12 points apiece.

Jae Slack finished with 17 points for the Eagles (10-15, 6-4). Gage Lattimore added 16 points, four assists and two steals for North Carolina Central. Kelechi Okworogwo and Dionte Johnson each scored 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

