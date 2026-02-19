Johnson scores 20 as South Carolina State defeats North Carolina Central 85-72

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jayden Johnson had 20 points in South Carolina State’s 85-72 win over North Carolina Central on Wednesday.

Johnson added six assists for the Bulldogs (7-18, 5-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Chris Parker scored 18 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added seven rebounds. James Morrow and Owen Bronston Jr. added 12 points apiece.

Jae Slack finished with 17 points for the Eagles (10-15, 6-4). Gage Lattimore added 16 points, four assists and two steals for North Carolina Central. Kelechi Okworogwo and Dionte Johnson each scored 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press