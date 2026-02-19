Florida Atlantic secures 60-52 victory against UTSA to snap 6-game skid

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Josiah Parker’s 16 points and 13 rebounds helped Florida Atlantic defeat UTSA 60-52 on Wednesday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Isaiah Elohim scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 14, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, for the Owls (15-12, 7-7 American Athletic Conference). Kanaan Carlyle had 12 points and shot 3 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Baboucarr Njie led the Roadrunners (5-21, 1-13) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Jamir Simpson added nine points and four assists for UTSA. Kaidon Rayfield also had seven points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Elohim scored seven points in the first half and Florida Atlantic went into halftime trailing 28-26. Florida Atlantic outscored UTSA by 10 points in the second half. Parker led the way with 10 second-half points.

By The Associated Press