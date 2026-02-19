No. 17 St. John’s beats Marquette 76-70 to win 12th straight and take over Big East lead

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bryce Hopkins had 23 points and 10 rebounds as No. 17 St. John’s defeated Marquette 76-70 on Wednesday night to earn its 12th straight victory and move atop the Big East standings.

St. John’s (21-5, 14-1) rallied from a six-point deficit in the second half after squandering an 11-point lead. The Red Storm took over the conference lead from No. 5 UConn, which lost 91-84 at home to Creighton earlier Wednesday.

UConn (24-3, 14-2) hosts the Johnnies on Feb. 25 in the second meeting between the teams. St. John’s beat the Huskies 81-72 at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 6.

St. John’s has won its last 11 Big East road games dating to last season.

Marquette freshman Nigel James Jr. made a three-point play that cut the St. John’s lead to 72-70 with 27.5 seconds left, but Zuby Ejiofor and Hopkins each made a pair of free throws to seal the victory.

James had 18 of his 25 points in the second half for Marquette (9-18, 4-12). Royce Parham added 13 for the Golden Eagles, who have lost three straight.

Oziyah Sellers scored 12 and Ejiofor added 10 for St. John’s.

After trailing by 11, Marquette scored the final basket of the first half and the first 11 points of the second half to pull ahead for the first time since a 7-5 advantage three minutes into the game.

James gave Marquette a 56-50 advantage with 11:55 left when the 6-foot guard converted an incredibly acrobatic up-and-under scoop shot between two defenders.

St. John’s answered with nine straight points. James tied the game again by sinking a 3-pointer with 9:22 left, but Hopkins scored the next five points on a putback and a three-point play to put St. John’s back in front for good.

Up next

St. John’s hosts Creighton on Saturday.

Marquette visits Georgetown on Tuesday.

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer