Lewis scores 22 as Saint Mary’s knocks off Seattle U 72-70

SEATTLE (AP) — Mikey Lewis had 22 points to help Saint Mary’s to a 72-70 victory over Seattle University on Wednesday night.

Lewis added five rebounds for the Gaels (24-4, 13-2 West Coast Conference). Paulius Murauskas added 15 points and nine rebounds while shooting 5 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Andrew McKeever shot 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 6 from the foul line to also score 15 points.

Junseok Yeo led the Redhawks (16-12, 5-10) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Seattle also got 14 points and two blocks from Will Heimbrodt. Jojo Murphy finished with 10 points.

Murauskas scored 11 points in the first half for Saint Mary’s, which led 35-28 at the break. Lewis’ 15-point second half helped Saint Mary’s close out the two-point victory.

By The Associated Press