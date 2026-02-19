Skip to main content
Missouri holds off No. 19 Vanderbilt 81-80 after squandering big lead

By AP News
Vanderbilt Missouri Basketball

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jayden Stone had 19 points, Trent Pierce and T.O. Barrett each added 16 and Missouri held off No. 19 Vanderbilt 81-80 on Wednesday night after squandering a big lead.

Anthony Robinson II scored 13 points, and Mark Mitchell had 11 points and a career-best nine assists for Missouri (18-8, 8-5 Southeastern Conference). The Tigers have won four of five and improved to 9-0 against Vanderbilt in Columbia.

Tyler Tanner scored 27 points for Vanderbilt (21-5, 8-5), which entered play having won five of six. Devin McGlockton added 13 points.

Vanderbilt’s Tyler Nickel hit a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining after Barrett hit a pair of free throws. Tanner then intercepted Mitchell’s inbound pass and heaved a half-court shot that rattled around the rim and bounced out.

Vanderbilt rallied after falling behind 66-45 with 8:43 remaining after McGlockton was called for his second flagrant 1 foul. Tigers coach Dennis Gates used a challenge to review contact on a rebound on Vanderbilt’s offensive possession after Tyler Harris was called for a foul on Mitchell as he attempted a layup. Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington unsuccessfully challenged that Missouri’s Anthony Robinson II committed a flagrant foul on the same play.

McGlockton was assessed his first flagrant with 10:39 remaining after taking down Stone with a two-handed shove on an inbound play.

Vanderbilt: Hosts Tennessee on Saturday.

Missouri: At Arkansas on Saturday.

By DAVID SOLOMON
Associated Press

