Falslev’s 17 help Utah State take down Boise State 75-56, extend win streak to 8 games

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Mason Falslev had 17 points and Utah State beat Boise State 75-56 on Wednesday night to extend the Aggies’ win streak to eight games.

Falslev shot 7 of 14 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line for the Aggies (23-3, 13-2 Mountain West Conference). Michael Collins Jr. scored 13 points, going 5 of 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range). Zach Keller finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Drew Fielder finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for the Broncos (15-11, 7-8). Dominic Parolin added nine points and two steals for Boise State. Dylan Andrews finished with nine points.

Utah State took the lead with 4:58 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Keller led the the Aggies with seven points in the first half to help put them up 30-23 at the break. Utah State pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a 12-point lead to 22 points. The Aggies outscored Boise State by 12 points in the final half, as Falslev led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

